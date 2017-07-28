Lily Collins and Alexa Chung Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA

It’s safe to say Calvin Klein is big in Japan. Cool kids gathered with the brand in Tokyo this week, wearing comfy sports bras and overalls for an underground event and in-store cocktail party. Influencers mingled alongside bra racks in the store and danced to beats by Jamie XX and James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem at three small connected clubs in Aoyama.

In Hollywood, a host of movie premieres brought celebs elbow to elbow. At the Chateau Marmont, Lily Collins – who stars in Netflix’s recent film To the Bone – emerged from a vintage car to celebrate her latest streaming series, Amazon’s 1930s-set The Last Tycoon, alongside Matt Bomer and Lea Michele. Claire Danes was spotted cozying up to the nerdy mascot iteration of her new film’s star, Brigsby Bear, while Ansel Elgort put his go-kart driving skills to the test at the Mexico City premiere of Baby Driver with co-star Eiza González. (One can only hope he had headphones to go with his brooding pout.)

Click through to see photos of Alexa Chung, Hari Nef, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more in this week’s best party pics.