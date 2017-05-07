See Lorde’s Style Evolution From Goth to Givenchy

At 16, Lorde won over pop fans with her moody lyrics and pop sound on the breakout album Pure Heroine. Four years later, she’s busy celebrating her newly released album Melodrama and secretly reviewing onion rings. Her witchy, black-inflected look has softened a bit with time: Witness her recent lace-accented Givenchy dress-over-pants look, or her gray patterned Proenza Schouler crop top with matching trousers. But the girl still loves a great black suit. Whether it’s a flowy Schiaparelli set, a structured Narciso Rodriguez two-piece, or a clean-lined Emporio Armani number, she has mastered the art of making each one feel unique. See them all in the slideshow ahead.