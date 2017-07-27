Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree Had a Baby Named Gravity

Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of 🖤little miss Gravity Blue Smith A post shared by ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️STORMI⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@stormibree) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

Early Thursday morning, the young model couple Lucky Blue Smith, 19, and Stormi Bree, 26, welcomed their newborn baby girl, Gravity Blue Smith, into the world. This is the couple’s first child, and her aunts and uncles include Daisy Clementine Smith, Pyper America Smith, and Starlie Cheyenne Smith, as well as Bree’s sister, Darbi Henley.

Smith and Bree first announced their pregnancy with an Instagram post in March, right after they walked the Dolce & Gabbana show hand-in-hand during Milan Fashion Week last season. And over the past nine months, Bree has kept her nearly half-a-million followers thoroughly up to date with the progress of her growing bump, or as she likes to call it, “bean.” Bree and the Bean, however, were conspicuously absent from Smith’s posts, for the most part. But who can blame a teen dad?

Seeing that Smith is one of fashion’s most in-demand models of the moment, and Bree is a former Miss Teen USA winner, Gravity Blue Smith is sure to have a bright future in fashion. Welcome.