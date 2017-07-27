Here’s How to Get M.A.C Lipstick for Free

Free lunches may not exist but free lipsticks certainly do. There’s never been an easier way to score free stuff: Simply show up. In celebration of National Lipstick Day, a made-up holiday that you can now wholeheartedly celebrate, this Saturday, U.S. M.A.C stores will be giving away free lipstick.
There’s absolutely no catch whatsoever. It’s not kind of free, almost free, or sort-of free. It’s not free for only certain people and you don’t have to sit through any sort of presentation till they give it to you for free. It’s free, period. No scamming required. Here’s a list of all the stores. And if you wind up being able to choose your shade, here are some great suggestions of the best cult and classic lip shades of all time.
