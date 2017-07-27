The Latest on the Cut

13 mins ago

Man Leading U.K. Equality Efforts Says Female BBC Staffers ‘Let’ Pay Gap Happen

“I suspect they let it happen because they weren’t doing much about it.”

17 mins ago

How to Pull Off Polka Dots and Not Look Corny

No one will joke you look like Minnie Mouse.

1:26 p.m.

Here’s How to Get M.A.C Lipstick for Free

You get a free lipstick and you get a free lipstick!

1:22 p.m.

Wendy Williams Gave Us a Stern Lecture on Moisturizing

“You can be wearing a $2 dress, but if you have a million-dollar skin, that’s what matters.”

1:09 p.m.

Is There a Not-Awkward Way to Ask My Parents About Their Wills?

A tricky conversation at best.

12:55 p.m.

Amazon’s ‘The Fix’ Has Surprisingly Good Shoes and Bags

Plus, they’re all super affordable at $140 or less.

12:35 p.m.

Church Security Guard Describes Justin Bieber’s Paparazzi Accident

“I think the tire just hit the side of his leg. I don’t think he ran over him.”

12:34 p.m.

Kelly Ripa Single-handedly Let America Down

The TV host said that she once tried to talk Trump out of running for president.

12:00 p.m.

Here’s Where Melania Trump Is Going for Her First Solo Trip Abroad As First Lady

Eight months into her tenure as First Lady, Melania is jet-setting on her own.

11:30 a.m.

15 Famous Women on Not Settling for Less

Rihanna, Madeleine Albright, Venus Williams, and more on choosing to forge your own path.

11:19 a.m.

How to Contour for the Real World (and Not Instagram)

In less than seven minutes.

11:11 a.m.

Republican Congressmen Are Using Threatening Language Against Female Senators

“Somebody needs to go over to that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass.”

11:00 a.m.

Creating a Leafy Green Oasis on a Manhattan Terrace

Landscape-design firm Harrison Green flipped a less-than-enchanting outdoor space on the Upper West Side into a verdant al fresco living area.

10:43 a.m.

Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree Had a Baby Named Gravity

Welcome to Earth.

10:37 a.m.

The Department of Justice Argued Against Protecting LGBTQ Workers

The DOJ filed a legal brief saying that the Civil Rights Act doesn’t ban discrimination based on sexual orientation.

10:12 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Will Open Up About the 2016 Election in Her Book What Happened

Simon & Schuster will publish the book on September 12.

10:05 a.m.

The Mom Who Toured the NICU While Still Pregnant

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

9:40 a.m.

Great, This is Going to Be a Running Gag Between Scaramucci and Sanders

Let the hair-and-makeup thing die.

7:22 a.m.

Justin Bieber Hits Photographer With His Car Outside Church

The 57-year-old photographer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

12:24 a.m.

Senator Says Gender Identity Didn’t Matter When She Was Injured in Combat

The Iraq War veteran blasted Trump’s trans military ban on CNN.