Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 31

Artwork By: The Push Pose

Early Thursday morning, Uranus goes retrograde in Aries. If you’ve been waiting for your own heart to change, this might be the time. If you’ve been searching for something hidden inside yourself, this might be when you find it. Some kinds of wisdom can light the path in front of you, and others can light up a whole dark sky.

Aries: Even now, there are places of pure wildness in the world and even now, there are bright energies that cannot be contained by any evil. The world will keep moving even if you need to stop for a moment. If you need to sit alone in a quiet room, or if you need to spend an afternoon laughing with your sweet friends, it’s okay. The forest holds secrets different from the sea’s, and they’ll both keep telling their stories even if, here on the ground, you need to rest.

Taurus: The summer sun can make your thoughts go hazy; your dreams can start to shimmer in the heat. It’s easy to see this as some kind of failure, a dulling of your senses, but that wouldn’t be fair. Running across the whole Earth isn’t the only kind of movement. Wisdom doesn’t always have to be sharp, and total clear vision isn’t the only way to know the world.

Gemini: It can tire a person out, to be given so many chances to be brave. It can tire a person out, for the sun to keep rising and for the Earth to keep moving. This week is for resting, for waiting, for doing what it takes to pull energy back into your body. Do you need to walk to the top of a mountain? Do you need to float on the surface of the sea?

Cancer: You don’t have to worry you’re doing too much, and you don’t have to worry you’re being too much. You’re a person when you’re quiet and a person when you’re wild, like the sky is the sky whether it’s blue or gray or black. You don’t have to work so hard to regulate yourself this week. All you have to do is try your hardest to be brave; you don’t have to plan what your courage will look like.

Leo: You might find yourself hungry for reassurance that the path you’re on is the right one. Even when you’re working as hard as you can, even when your muscles and bones are tired by evening, it’s so hard to know. Is it enough for your love to burn bright as a star? Is it enough for it to burn close as the sun? You can’t fully measure your own goodness, so all you can do is keep trying. The light that you cast is enough.

Virgo: This week, the world might feel like it’s starting to spiral, like it’s pulling itself out of its orbit. This week, all this movement around you might feel too fast, too broad, too wild, and it might be good to return to the quiet generous moments. There are so many ways for you, even now, to make this hard world more bearable.

Libra: Your kitchen or your bedroom or the inside of your head might start to feel stuffy in all this summer heat. This is a week for letting the air back in. It’s a week for opening the windows to the cool evening, for turning on the fan and letting the blue night air blow through your house. When your dreams fill with fear, you can still fill them with soft light.

Scorpio: Maybe this week you can feel a current of energy running through you, an electric charge snapping like lightning through your thoughts. It might feel like rage or it might feel like water or it might feel like nothing but warm yellow light. Whatever its color and whatever its heat, this energy is yours, and it can guide you as you move through this week.

Sagittarius: Even when the work of living in the world seems overwhelming, there’s still magic hiding somewhere. There’s still light to soothe your tired soul. The rivers are still flowing and there’s life inside them, green and brown and gold. The plants outside your window hold water, and they carry memory. There’s comfort somewhere here for you, even if it’s not the comfort you were looking for.

Capricorn: Pay attention to the dreams that stay with you, the stories that haunt you, the memories that snag in your mind like wool. Pay attention to the thoughts that don’t come easy or move smoothly, the ones that keep demanding, all the way from the bottom of the sea, to be heard. The ideas most worth your time aren’t always the ones with the most golden songs.

Aquarius: This is a week for speaking, and a week for asking to be heard. This is a week for honesty so sharp it can cut through the earth and vulnerability as soft and rich as dark forest soil. It isn’t easy to show your real self to other people, but it’s where the wildest, sweetest growth happens. Some weeks are best when you float through them, and some weeks are best if you wait and hide until they’ve passed — but this is a week for standing up and letting your bright heart beat.

Pisces: What would it mean, this week, to show up for the people in your life and your neighborhood, and to ask them to show up for you? Solitude is one thing, as clear and as sweet as the moon, but it’s not a space you need to live in forever. If you give freely of yourself, the world will remember your gift. You can watch a whole bright world spring into being, and know that part of this world is made of your own love, and know that this kindness will be here for you, too, when you need it.