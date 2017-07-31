Photo: Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo contains multitudes: He’s an actor. A henley-wearer. An environmentalist. A Bernie Bro. But most importantly, he is a native of Kenosha, Wisconsin — a fact that he is trying to use as common ground with Reince Priebus in his effort to convince him to take down the Trump administration.

On Sunday, a couple of days after it was announced that Priebus was ousted as Trump’s chief of staff, TMZ interviewed Ruffalo outside of LAX. The resulting clip makes it ever clearer that Mark Ruffalo in real life and Mark Ruffalo’s character in The Kids Are All Right are converging into one. It also features Ruffalo directly appealing to Priebus.

“Me and Reince Priebus, we’re from the same place. We’re both from Kenosha, Wisconsin,” he said. “And I tweeted out to him a couple weeks ago, you should stop carrying water for this administration because he’s gonna end up being the fall guy. And of course, that’s what he is.”

Ruffalo did in fact tweet that at Priebus earlier this month:

Dear @Reince why do you continue carrying water for these people? For the sake of our home town of Kenosha, stop. America first right? https://t.co/vHkxfDpxnW — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 11, 2017

In 2012, he also tweeted at Priebus to tell him that he wasn’t acting “very Kenoshian.”

@Reince What is sad but more over disgusting is your making political hay from the tragedy that happened in Libya. Not very Kenoshian. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 12, 2012

When the interviewer points out that Priebus reportedly didn’t sign a nondisclosure agreement, Ruffalo continued. “Maybe he’ll end up being a hero one day and taking down this administration once and for all,” he said. “Reince, c’mon man. I know you’re from Kenosha. You still got some heart left in ya.”

Reince Priebus was born in New Jersey.