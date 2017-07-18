The Latest on the Cut

19 mins ago

If Salma Hayek Tells You to Put a Smoothie on Your Face, Do It

Her new line of masks are also drinkable.

27 mins ago

Maya Rudolph Reveals the Secret to Her Ivanka Trump Impression

Make sure you whisper.

1:41 p.m.

Saudi Woman Arrested for Wearing a Miniskirt in Public

Police in Saudi Arabia have arrested Model Khulood for wearing “immodest clothes.”

12:53 p.m.

Ads That Perpetuate Sexist Stereotypes May Soon Be Banned Under New U.K. Rules

It’s part of an effort to address how women are shown in advertisements.

12:44 p.m.

Okay, Steve Bannon Roasted Paul Ryan Pretty Hard

We’re not laughing, you’re laughing.

12:37 p.m.

All Male Celebrities Own This Shirt

And that’s final.

12:03 p.m.

No One Has Held Their Wedding at This Trump Golf Course Since the Election

The golf course used to host wedding receptions — now, not so much.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Weddings and Work

Which co-workers to invite, how much vacation time to take, and more.

11:36 a.m.

Fendi Just Opened a Lavish New Soho Store

Trust us, it’s worth a visit.

11:17 a.m.

Someone Mentioned a ‘Lesbian’ Inflatable Doll During White House Conference Call

It was during a briefing on Iran.

11:12 a.m.

Lorde Still Likes the Subway, Despite Getting Trapped on F Train

Lorde’s love for the subway is well-documented.

11:05 a.m.

Two Bag-Designing Sisters on Good Sheets, Chocolate, and Tweezing Your Leg Hairs

Kimberly and Nancy Wu from Building Block tell us how to live.

10:54 a.m.

She Should Run Launches Campaign to Achieve Gender Parity in Politics by 2030

That’s 13 years to get a little less than 250,000 women on the ballot.

10:31 a.m.

J.W. Anderson’s Uniqlo Collaboration Is a Wonderland of Tartan

Tartan puffer jackets, tartan totes, tartan-lined coats.

10:23 a.m.

Did a Rich Investor Punch a Teen at a Fundraiser for Special-Needs Kids?

Michael Loeb is accused of breaking his son’s friend’s nose.

10:14 a.m.

Here’s the Funny Story Behind That Jane Austen Quote on the New £10 Bank Note

The bank note was unveiled on Tuesday.

10:00 a.m.

Instagram Has Ruined Wedding Season

Hashtags are for strangers and other truths about nuptials in the social-media era.

8:51 a.m.

Mindy Kaling Is Expecting Her First Child

Her pregnancy was reportedly an “unexpected surprise.”

7:50 a.m.

Jessica Alba Used Mylar Balloons to Announce Her Third Child

Plus a Boomerang with her two daughters.

7:13 a.m.

Woman Allegedly Held Against Her Will By R. Kelly Denies Claims

“I just want everybody to know, my parents and everybody in the world, that I’m totally fine,” Joycelyn Savage told TMZ.