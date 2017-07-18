The Latest on the Cut

10 mins ago

Here’s Why This Organization Is Going After Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Lady Parts Justice is launching a campaign to stop the spread of misinformation around abortion.

4:07 p.m.

Chinese Restaurant Replaces Fortune Cookies With Sheet Masks

Now you can sheet-mask while signing the bill.

3:56 p.m.

A Very Preppy Skirt That Won Over This Summer Goth

It even earned compliments from my boss.

3:53 p.m.

See Striking Portraits of Summer Nostalgia

Photos from a new exhibition at Robin Rice Gallery in New York.

3:41 p.m.

The Working Woman’s Guide to Commuting by Bike in the Swampy Heat of Summer

On using baby wipes and dry shampoo, and taking things slow.

3:38 p.m.

The Woman Trying to Find Out Why So Many Americans Still Die in Childbirth

Nina Martin, along with her colleagues at ProPublica and NPR, is telling the human stories behind the numbers.

3:09 p.m.

If Salma Hayek Tells You to Put a Smoothie on Your Face, Do It

Her new line of masks are also drinkable.

3:01 p.m.

Maya Rudolph Reveals the Secret to Her Ivanka Trump Impression

Make sure you whisper.

1:41 p.m.

Saudi Woman Arrested for Wearing a Miniskirt in Public

Police in Saudi Arabia have arrested Model Khulood for wearing “immodest clothes.”

12:53 p.m.

Ads That Perpetuate Sexist Stereotypes May Soon Be Banned Under New U.K. Rules

It’s part of an effort to address how women are shown in advertisements.

12:44 p.m.

Okay, Steve Bannon Roasted Paul Ryan Pretty Hard

We’re not laughing, you’re laughing.

12:37 p.m.

All Male Celebrities Own This Shirt

And that’s final.

12:03 p.m.

No One Has Held Their Wedding at This Trump Golf Course Since the Election

The golf course used to host wedding receptions — now, not so much.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Weddings and Work

Which co-workers to invite, how much vacation time to take, and more.

11:36 a.m.

Fendi Just Opened a Lavish New Soho Store

Trust us, it’s worth a visit.

11:17 a.m.

Someone Mentioned a ‘Lesbian’ Inflatable Doll During White House Conference Call

It was during a briefing on Iran.

11:12 a.m.

Lorde Still Likes the Subway, Despite Getting Trapped on F Train

Lorde’s love for the subway is well-documented.

11:05 a.m.

Two Bag-Designing Sisters on Good Sheets, Chocolate, and Tweezing Your Leg Hairs

Kimberly and Nancy Wu from Building Block tell us how to live.

10:54 a.m.

She Should Run Launches Campaign to Achieve Gender Parity in Politics by 2030

That’s 13 years to get a little less than 250,000 women on the ballot.

10:31 a.m.

J.W. Anderson’s Uniqlo Collaboration Is a Wonderland of Tartan

Tartan puffer jackets, tartan totes, tartan-lined coats.