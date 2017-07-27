Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Melania Trump has alternately held and swatted her husband’s hand in foreign cities such as Tel Aviv and Rome, but on Thursday, the White House announced that she’d be traveling abroad without him for the first time since becoming First Lady. Just eight months into her tenure, Melania will travel to Toronto, Canada, for the Invictus Games, which will be held in late September.

The Games were started in 2014 by Prince Harry; they bring together injured and wounded servicemen and women from countries around the world to compete in various sports.

“I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015, and the second games in Orlando, Florida, last year,” the First Lady said in a statement. “I am honored by the opportunity to represent our country at this year’s games.”

While there, she’ll presumably run into Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, which begs the question: Is Ivanka coming?