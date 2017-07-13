The Latest on the Cut

6 mins ago

8 Great Books to Read While You’re Stuck Nursing

The books I devoured while hormonal and sleep-deprived.

4:23 p.m.

Michelle Obama Wore an Amazing Black Dress to the ESPY Awards

It’s by Cushnie et Ochs.

3:57 p.m.

Man Arrested After Allegedly Confessing on Reddit to Murdering His Girlfriend

Ager Hasan allegedly stabbed Melinda Vasilije to death in April.

3:23 p.m.

H&M Announced Erdem Will Be Its Next Designer Collaboration

Baz Luhrmann will create movies and images of the collection.

3:11 p.m.

Jeff Sessions Under Fire for Delivering Speech to an Anti-LGBTQ Group

He addressed the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian law firm that advocates against LGBTQ rights.

2:58 p.m.

Alexander McQueen’s New Ads Take You on an Escape to Rugged Iceland

Call it the brand’s version of hygge.

2:43 p.m.

I Can’t Believe I Love The Bold Type

It’s the perfect summer soap.

2:42 p.m.

Jennifer Garner Went to Dinner at the Same Spot Ben Affleck Took Lindsay Shookus

She hit up the same restaurant where Ben Affleck took Lindsay Shookus.

2:33 p.m.

The Tricky Logic Behind Celebrity Courtroom Style

Sweaters are surprisingly important.

2:24 p.m.

You’re Probably Missing This Spot When You Put on Sunscreen

New research shows that most people don’t cover 100 percent of the face.

1:35 p.m.

The Swingy Earrings That Have Taken Over Summer

But have staying power in your wardrobe.

1:12 p.m.

Here’s Donald Trump Telling the French President’s Wife She’s in ‘Good Shape’

The Trumps’ Paris trip begins.

1:00 p.m.

House of Representatives Will ‘Modernize’ Its Dress Code for Women

Paul Ryan announced he’d address the fact that women technically can’t wear sleeveless dresses on the House floor.

12:56 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio on 5-Minute Runs, Pancakes, and Anxiety

“I’m a very stressed and anxious person — that’s been the hardest for me to deal with.”

12:34 p.m.

Why Can’t We Be This Happy at Work All Year?

A modest proposal for extending summer at the office.

12:04 p.m.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are Getting Married in Nantucket Next Spring

He revealed at an event in D.C.

11:40 a.m.

It’s Business As Usual for Good Ol’ Kris Jenner

Everything’s fiiiiiine.

11:20 a.m.

Arkansas Law Could Require Women to Get Partner’s Permission for an Abortion

The ACLU is challenging the law in court.

11:00 a.m.

This Serene Beach House Is an All-Season Escape

After seven years of hopping from rental to rental, product designers Michael and Ellen Diamant found their forever property on the water.

10:30 a.m.

How to Master Shimmery Eye Shadow in Under 7 Minutes

Two makeup artists compete to re-create Mel B’s silver eye shadow from the Spice Girls’ “Say You’ll Be There” video.