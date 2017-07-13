Michelle Obama Wore an Amazing Black Dress to the ESPY Awards

Last night Michelle Obama made a guest appearance to honor Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver at the ESPY Awards, where she presented the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage to Shriver posthumously. True to form, she decided to support a smaller American designer, opting for a custom, slinky black Cushnie et Ochs dress. She paired it with sharp asymmetric heels and Jennifer Fisher earrings. Michelle’s been having a pretty spectacular run of outfits now that she’s out of the White House, including on her trip to Italy a few weeks ago, where she wore plenty of summery one-shoulder tops, but this definitely is the one to beat.
