Photo: Getty Images

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski signed a three-book deal in the “high six figures,” “Page Six” reports.

It’s with Weinstein Books, who will be publishing an updated version of her 2012 book, Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You’re Worth. Another of the books will be titled Comeback Careers, while the third will be focused on millennials; both of those are slated to come out in the fall of 2018.

This comes shortly after the president of the United States directly called out Brzezinski on Twitter for an alleged face-lift, though a source told “Page Six” that “this was being discussed before the Trump remarks were made, and that incident did not have any effect on the deal itself or the subject matter for the books.”