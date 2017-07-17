Miranda Kerr Finally Unveiled (Ha) Her Couture Wedding Dress

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel got married in an intimate, hush-hush ceremony of only 45 people. But that doesn’t mean that Kerr wasn’t going to walk down the aisle in couture. Specifically couture designed by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Because the rest of the world was barred from Kerr and Spiegel’s wedding, Kerr graciously let Vogue film one of her two wedding dress fittings, which casually also featured photographer Patrick Demarchelier, Chiuri, and milliner Stephen Jones, who made Kerr’s headpiece.

Keeping in line with the demure nuptials, Kerr told Vogue, “A dress that fully covers you creates a sense of purity and mystery.”