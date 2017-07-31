Misty Copeland Lands Her First Big Beauty Job

As a muse for Prince and American Ballet Theatre’s first African-American principal dancer, Misty Copeland is now officially a beauty muse. Estée Lauder announced today that Copeland is the new face of their fragrance, Modern Muse.

In a press release, Copeland said, “My two passions are dance and giving back, and I love passing on knowledge to the next generation. I also have a strong connection to the scents I wear when I perform.”

In a letter to her 13-year-old self written for Glamour.com emphasizing the importance of being a beauty role model, Copeland says, “One day, you’ll even be in a beauty campaign — wild, right? And why that’s so important is because it matters that women and girls see themselves represented in every hue and every shape, with different careers and different paths. You’re going to do that for people. That is a huge deal!”

Although this is Copeland’s first beauty campaign, she continues to be the face of UnderArmour. Copeland also joins fellow Lauder face Kendall Jenner who is the face of Estée Lauder’s Modern Muse Le Rouge (perhaps this news will alleviate some of the tension the dance world had toward Jenner from when she played a ballerina in a Vogue España editorial).

Her campaign debuts August 2017.