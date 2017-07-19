Madame Tussauds Blames Lighting for Whitewashed "Beyoncé" Statue

Photo: Twitter/@nycwax

Madame Tussauds, the museum where it’s socially acceptable to hang out in rooms full of life-size dolls, came under fire this week after a photo emerged on Twitter of the museum’s extremely pale “Beyoncé” statue.

Following heavy criticism from fans who argued that the museum had whitewashed the figure, and the explosion of the hashtag #TussaudsSoWhite, Madame Tussauds New York, where the statue is currently displayed, told “Page Six” the picture circulating online is not an accurate representation because of the lighting.

“At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

See? They didn’t whitewash this wax figurine of a woman who looks nothing like Beyoncé, they just didn’t seem to know it would be displayed in a place with lights and electricity. A classic mixup.

As they often do, the good people of Twitter had thoughts on the matter.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

This is a melanin-defunct, lipless, thickless Bey. What u expect boo? pic.twitter.com/EcgTYQK5o9 — GooglerInChief (@mill0x0) July 19, 2017

Y'all gonna stop doing her like this pic.twitter.com/5vpmJdLegR — Lucky Jr (@JustMar_Mar) July 19, 2017