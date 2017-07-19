Pillow Has Big Day at the White House

We’re currently midway through the White House’s Made in America week, an occasion which was marked by a roundtable featuring a most special guest: a My Pillow pillow.
For those who have been spared the My Pillow infomercial, founder Michael Lindell boasts that it’s exceedingly comfortable and, of course, made in America. As the Daily Beast points out, Lindell is also a massive Trump fan … and just agreed to a $1 million settlement after making unsubstantiated claims about the pillow’s purported benefits.
The pillow also met the president.
