Pillow Has Big Day at the White House

We’re currently midway through the White House’s Made in America week, an occasion which was marked by a roundtable featuring a most special guest: a My Pillow pillow.

the my pillow dude brought a pillow to the white house pic.twitter.com/I3D1C1w4yd — Justin Sink (@justinsink) July 19, 2017

At the center of the roundtable? A MyPillow. Most comfortable roundtable you've ever experienced or your money back! pic.twitter.com/yMtGLiOygj — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) July 19, 2017

For those who have been spared the My Pillow infomercial, founder Michael Lindell boasts that it’s exceedingly comfortable and, of course, made in America. As the Daily Beast points out, Lindell is also a massive Trump fan … and just agreed to a $1 million settlement after making unsubstantiated claims about the pillow’s purported benefits.

The pillow also met the president.