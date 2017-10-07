Lanvin Hired a New Artistic Director

Following Bouchra Jarrar’s departure from Lanvin, Business of Fashion reports that her replacement has been hired. The brand has decided to go in a different direction, tasking designer Olivier Lapidus to create what they hope will be the French equivalent of Michael Kors. For those who are not familiar with the name, he’s the son of Ted Lapidus, who was best known for designing clothes for the Beatles. Olivier began his career as the creative director for Balmain Homme in the ‘80s before joining the family business at Maison Lapidus, which ultimately closed in 2000. Lapidus then went on to work on smaller capsule collections with his most recent gig being his own brand which he dubbed an “e-couture house.” He will debut his collection for Lanvin this September at Paris Fashion Week.
