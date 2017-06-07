Photo: Molly SJ Lowe and Courtesy of Valentino. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

The last day of Paris Couture was full of dramatic collections. Viktor & Rolf, channeling youth in more ways than one, sent a lineup of doll-head-topped models à la Frank down the runway in ruffled bomber-coat dresses, patchwork jeans, and Doc Martens.

Valentino’s show featured measured minimalism, with sharp-shouldered fur coats in jewel tones paraded alongside plunging sheer gowns.

Meanwhile, Elie Saab went all-out Game of Thrones with brocade jackets and regal velvet dresses paired with wrap-around headbands and flowing locks. For inspiration, the designer imagined a world of “fallen kings, defeated by a fearless and heroic sisterhood … bright and brave warrior queens they were, are, and forever will be.” It’s safe to say Sansa Stark would be into it.

