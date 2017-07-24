Pat McGrath Joins British Vogue As Beauty Editor-at-Large

Photo: BFA

While Edward Enninful has yet to officially take the reins at British Vogue (his start date is August 1), he’s readying his post with an all-star masthead. Earlier this month he appointed American Vogue veteran Grace Coddington as a contributor, in addition to 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen and models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

Today the magazine announced another big get: Pat McGrath. The makeup titan has been named beauty editor-at-large and will be joined by Val Garland, Sam McKnight, Guido Palau, and Charlotte Tilbury as contributing beauty editors. Model Adwoa Aboah will also be enlisted as yet another contributing editor. Of the new additions, Enninful had this to say: “All inspirational and highly-regarded in their individual fields, I’m really excited to see my vision for the British Vogue team come to fruition.”