Penn Badgley’s New Lifetime Show Sure Sounds Like a Creepier Gossip Girl

Photo: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Lonely Boy lives! Well, kind of. In another series on another network. Spiritually. Penn Badgley hasn’t been doing too much acting work since Gossip Girl ended in 2012, but a new 10-part Lifetime drama, You, has wrangled him into returning to television in a leading capacity once again. And if the plotline doesn’t give you some odd GG vibes, we don’t know what will: Based on the best-selling novel by Caroline Kepnes, You is described as “a 21st-century love story about an obsessive, yet brilliant bookstore manager” played by Badgley, “who uses the hyper-connectivity of today’s technology to make the woman of his dreams, an aspiring writer, fall in love with him.” Ah yes, a divisive young man who uses websites and apps to stalk and ultimately win over a special lady? Somebody tell that to Serena van der Woodsen. You, which will also be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, is scheduled to debut sometime in 2018.