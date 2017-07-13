250 Iconic Dancers Appear in This New Photography Book

Photo: Courtesy of Rose Eichenbaum

“My dance is a soulful articulation of unspoken truths,” says Santa Fe–based dancer Julie Adams in the photography book Inside the Dancer’s Art, out July 14 from Wesleyan University Press. The book features more than 250 portraits of dancers in action by photographer Rose Eichenbaum, including prominent names like Liza Minnelli, Cynthia Gregory, Mia Michaels, Chita Rivera, and Shirley MacLaine, as well as members of the American Repertory Dance Company, South Street Ballet, and other acclaimed dance companies.

Spanning location and genre — from break-dancing to ballroom — in studios and atop New York City rooftops alike, Eichenbaum’s images capture each dancer’s unique style and commitment to their art form. Brief profiles and interviews appear alongside each photograph, inspiring even those of us with two left feet.