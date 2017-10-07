View Slideshow Photo: Sean Williams. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Models and musicians alike flocked to Governors Island last Saturday for the seventh annual Full Moon Festival, an outdoor dance party known for its indie spirit and stacked lineup of up-and-comers (think Vic Mensa, Kelela, Axel Boman). In addition to buzzworthy grub from Mile End and Van Leeuwen, among others, the grounds were filled with light-up art installations, cozy shade nooks, and hammocks — prime for chilling while watching the sun set on the Manhattan skyline.

Photographer Sean Williams captured the scene, where festive summer style was out in full force. Under a giant disco ball, showgoers danced in mesh tops, blonde wigs, and kimono dusters. In true festival fashion, reflective eyewear was ubiquitous, and bandanas were worn as both chokers and crop tops. Williams even found a group in Super Mario Brothers costumes.

