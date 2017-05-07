See the Best Street Style From Paris Haute Couture Week Fall 2017

Photo: Nabile Quenum. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week had just as much style strutting the runway as it did outside the show corridors. Exaggerated patterns on chiffon dresses elevates the everyday Doc Martens–and-jean-jacket look. Monochromatic styles prevail once again and are exemplary of just the right amount of indigo in a jean-on-jean ensemble. Green pants with the iconic three white stripes are proof that the Adidas tracksuit is eternal as well.

Some sported white sneakers, graphic tees, and cross-body bags. Some wore pants that accentuated their waistlines and complimented their oversized sleeves. However, incorporating color, especially green, red, and yellow hues, seemed to be the most popular move, seen on accessories, dresses, and jackets — a nod to the evolution of fall trees perhaps?