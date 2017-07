The Latest on the Cut

47 seconds ago

R. Kelly Accused of Holding Multiple Women ‘Prisoner’ in an Abusive ‘Cult’

Two families say they have not seen their daughters in months to over a year.

17 mins ago

Australian Diplomat Wonders What the French First Lady Thinks of Trump’s Body

“I wonder if she could say the same of him.”

9:38 a.m.

Hypebeast Launches Hypekids to Get Children Into Luxury Sneakers Early

You’re never too young to appreciate Supreme.

9:30 a.m.

What to Expect When You Buzz Off All Your Hair

You will have a V for Vendetta moment.

9:29 a.m.

See Prince George and Princess Charlotte Adorably Peering Out of a Plane Window

From the window of a private plane.

9:16 a.m.

Caitlyn Jenner Is the Latest Celebrity Talking About Running for Senate

Thanks to Trump, many will follow.

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 17

You might feel a new directness in the sunlight, a new generosity in the air.

7:45 a.m.

Miranda Kerr Finally Unveiled (Ha) Her Couture Wedding Dress

The first look for anyone that wasn’t on the 45 person guest list.

Yesterday at 8:39 p.m.

Serena Williams’s Guilty Pleasure Is Buying Property

She has no idea how much property she owns.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Marketing Assistant Drunk-Texting Her Creative Director

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

This Exhibit Spotlights 16 of the World’s Best Female Photographers

“Woman With a Camera” at the MCA, Chicago, features works by Laurie Simmons and Catherine Opie.

Yesterday at 7:34 p.m.

Trump Administration Quietly Cut $213 Million in Funds to Prevent Teen Pregnancy

Researchers say their work up to this point will go to waste.

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Ben Affleck Apparently Likes That Lindsay Shookus Is Just a ‘Regular Girl’

He’s Shook!

Yesterday at 2:25 p.m.

This Teen’s Summer 2017 Bucket List Is Going Viral and It’s Amazing

It was reportedly found in an Urban Outfitters dressing room.

Yesterday at 11:57 a.m.

LPGA Wants Women’s Golf Outfits to Be Less Cute

“Length of skirt, skort, and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts).”

7/15/2017 at 7:05 p.m.

Ashley Madison Will Pay Users Up to $3500 for Ruining Their Lives

The company agreed to pay $11.2 million dollars to users for a 2015 data breach.

7/15/2017 at 5:20 p.m.

Betsy DeVos Says She Does Not Want Sexual-Assault Cases ‘Swept Under the Rug’

In a week where an Education Department official said most sexual-assault cases were drunken hookups gone wrong.

7/15/2017 at 2:17 p.m.

Blac Chyna Hires Extra Bodyguards for Protection From Ferrari

Stay strong, BC.

7/15/2017 at 12:00 p.m.

Columbia University Settles Lawsuit With Accused Rapist

Paul Nungesser alleged that Columbia enabled an “outrageous display of harassment and defamation,” even after he was cleared of rape charges.

7/14/2017 at 6:10 p.m.

Serena Williams Attempted to Deposit $1 Million at Her Bank’s Drive-through

“They were like, ‘I think you need to come in for this.’”