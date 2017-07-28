Prince William and Prince Harry’s Secretly Hot Cousin Posted a Sexy Selfie

While Prince William and Prince Harry seemingly do not have Instagram accounts — thereby depriving us of cute pictures of Prince George snubbing world leaders — we are pleased to inform you that their secretly hot cousin, Arthur Chatto, has a social-media presence. And, the 18-year-old grandson of Princess Margaret recently posted a sexy picture of himself wearing nothing but Calvin Klein underwear.

#Chatnoleg A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@arnchatto) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

As Vanity Fair points out, Chatto is a second cousin to William and Harry and the son of Margaret’s daugther Lady Sarah Chatto and former actor Daniel Chatto. He’s currently the 23rd in line to the royal throne (but first in line for hotness), and previously served as a page boy for Queen Elizabeth at official ceremonies (as in, he carried her train). Hello! notes that he’s also a regular at the queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, and reportedly plans to attend the University of Edinburgh.

A quick perusal through Chatto’s Instagram shows that his sexy selfie is the first of its kind, as he’s usually fully clothed or playing the bagpipes (true story). But we can only hope it’s an indication of additional attractive royal selfies to come.