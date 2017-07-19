Photo: 2017 Getty Images

On Wednesday, Princess Charlotte touched down in Germany on a royal visit with her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and her brother, Prince George. Shortly after exiting a private plane, and while being carried in her mother’s arms, the 2-year-old proved she is a natural at this whole diplomacy thing by giving her first-ever diplomatic handshake.

So cute! Princess Charlotte gives her first diplomatic handshake #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/C3fXva87hK — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) July 19, 2017

The princess was seen on video gracefully shaking the hand of a defense attaché on the tarmac while also holding onto a bouquet of flowers. But of course, there’s no way to know if this would have gone as well had the person tried to give the young royal a high five instead.