Before breaking out in American prime-time television with her leading role on ABC’s Quantico, Priyanka Chopra had won a world-wide pageant and cultivated an illustrious career singing, dancing, and acting in Bollywood. The triple-threat actor is now taking on Hollywood by storm, going toe-to-toe with the Rock as the Ivanka-esque villain in Baywatch (with two other movies in the works) and co-starring with the likes of Claire Danes and Liam Hemsworth.

Chopra is also adding fashion to her career roster and has starred in campaigns for Gap and Guess. Within her personal style, she stays true to her Indian roots, mixing vibrant, embellished saris alongside couture gowns. A fan of Jason Wu’s minimal designs, she also embraces embellishment in a pink floral lace Monique Lhuillier gown, or a sequined-covered metallic Vera Wang shift. See all of Priyanka’s best red-carpet looks from Bollywood to Hollywood in the slideshow ahead.