Watch Proenza Schouler’s New Film for Planned Parenthood

Photo: Harley Weir

For the third installment of Proenza Schouler’s video series with director Harley Weir, the New York fashion brand decided to take an explicit stand with Planned Parenthood.

“Planned Parenthood means so much to the women who work at our company,” said designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez in a written statement. “And to the community Planned Parenthood serves in New York City and beyond.”

A Film for Planned Parenthood of New York City follows Weir’s surreal Legs Are Not Doors, as well as her love letter to women — all of which explore the complex concept of “femininity” and what it means to be a woman today. For the latest film, a cast of activists, artists, sex educators, and models including Amber Valletta, Grimes, Hailey Benton Gates, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Hari Nef, Jemima Kirke, Paloma Elsesser, and Stella Tennant all offer their free-flowing thoughts on the subject.

Photo: Harley Weir

Watch the full video below.