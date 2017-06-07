QVC Is Buying HSN for $2.1 Billion (Shipping and Processing Fees May Vary)

If the ongoing channel war between QVC and the Home Shopping Network is a constant source of angst in your holiday household, a truce of sorts is coming around the bend. In a press release, Liberty Interactive — the conglomerate that owns QVC, Evite, and Zulily, among other companies — announced that it has entered into an agreement with HSN to purchase the TV-and-online-shopping destination for $2.1 billion.

Liberty Interactive already owns 38.2 percent of HSN, and will purchase the remaining 61.8 percent. The New York Times reports that in a conference call today, Gregory B. Maffei, the chief executive of Liberty Interactive said that, “The increased scale of this combination will allow us to more effectively compete, we think, in a changing and evolving retail and digital environment.”

For those unfamiliar, “a changing and evolving retail and digital environment” is corporate-speak for “Amazon.”