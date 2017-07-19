Reef Is Bringing Back Its Most Popular ’80s Sandals

Photo: Courtesy of Reef

Is anybody even wearing pretty sandals anymore? Shoes of the 2000s, resplendent with glitter clips and even — god forbid — platforms, are long gone. Long live the ugly-yet-fashionable shoe. But if you’re over Birkenstocks, either because you’re a #rebel or you haven’t been wearing them long enough, allow Reef to fill the void.

The brand is reviving its most popular 1980s styles: white crossover sandals and double-strapped convertibles. After a quick refresh of the silhouette and materials, voilà! To continue the nostalgia, they’ve released a vintage ad campaign, hinting that the best way to wear Reefs is complete with blue skies, sandy beaches, and polka-dot buttkinis. Or you know, for pairing with a maxi dress on a hot city night. Whatever floats your boat — that’s the brand’s whole ethos.

Buy Women’s Reef Convertible $45, Reef