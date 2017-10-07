The Latest on the Cut

12 mins ago

Reformation’s Super-Popular Petites Collection Is Back and Here to Stay

Cute summer dresses that short people don’t have to hem.

15 mins ago

Former USA Gymnastics Doctor to Plead Guilty to Child-Porn Charges

Larry Nassar, who’s accused of sexually assaulting more than 100 gymnasts, has accepted a plea deal.

2:51 p.m.

This $25 Beach Towel on Amazon Has Amazing Reviews

Hundreds of people have given it a 4.5-star rating.

2:02 p.m.

The Beauty Entrepreneur Who Swears She Can Tell Your Personality by Your Lips

Poppy King on Miss Piggy, handbags, and her lipstick empire.

1:53 p.m.

Scenes From Full Moon Fest: Mesh Tops, Kimonos, and a Giant Disco Ball

The best looks from the all-day outdoor dance party.

1:49 p.m.

Blac Chyna Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Kardashian will not contest the order.

1:22 p.m.

Please Let Blue Ivy Open Jay-Z’s 4:44 Tour

Boom shakalaka!

1:18 p.m.

This Gallery Asked Artists to Submit Work Inspired by Roger Ailes and Fox News

“Fair and Balanced” wants to explore what it means to “emerge from the other side” of the Roger Ailes era.

12:08 p.m.

There Are No Gluten-Free Options at Holy Communion

Rude!

11:37 a.m.

Extremely Fun Grandma Flashes Everyone at Dodger Stadium

She also showed off some truly impressive dance moves.

11:21 a.m.

The Afghan Girls’ Robotics Team Was Just Denied Entry to the U.S. Again

The six teenage girls wanted to travel to the U.S. for a robotics competition, but their visa applications were denied twice.

10:58 a.m.

‘Banned Grandmas’ Posts Sweet Photos of Families Affected by Trump’s Travel Ban

Banned Grandmas shows the grandparents barred from entering the U.S. under Trump’s revised travel ban.

10:27 a.m.

The ‘Hot Felon’ May Soon Be Single

Sure sounds like Jeremy Meeks’s wife is filing for divorce.

10:04 a.m.

Fred Perry Wishes the Alt-Right Didn’t Love Their Polo Shirts

The brand issued a statement denouncing the “Western chauvinist” group.

9:17 a.m.

Training Facility Defends Lena Dunham’s Decision to Re-Home Her Dog

The Zen Dog says that Dunham’s dog, Lamby, exhibited several significant behavioral problems.

9:09 a.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Brags to Models That He Never Works Out

Dadbod pride.

8:12 a.m.

Watch Blac Chyna Speak Out About Rob Kardashian in First New Interview

“I am Angela White. I am Blac Chyna. It’s my body.”

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 10

The moon will move through Aquarius, Pisces, and Aries.

7:30 a.m.

Only Two of Kendall and Kylie’s ‘Vintage’ Tupac Shirts Sold

How interesting.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

A Trip to the Tiny Washington Flower Farm That Has Become a Worldwide Sensation

Floret Flowers owner Erin Benzakein turned two acres of land into a business, a book, and a thriving brand.