Reformation’s Super-Popular Petites Collection Is Back For Good

Shorties, Reformation is here for you. The summer-dress emporium loved by everyone from Taylor Swift to Emily Ratajkowski has created an entire collection of jumpsuits, jeans, and dresses for their customers five-four and under. It’s their second petite collection (they had one last summer), but this one will be available permanently. Not only is the brand saving you money in tailor hemming fees, but it’s also raising awareness for the number-one short-girl complaint by naming the collection “Don’t Call Me Cute.” See pictures of the collection, which happens to feature a Natalie Portman–in–The Professional look-alike, below and check out the collection, which is available for sale now.
