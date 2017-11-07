Photo: Courtesy of Facebook/Rob Goldstone

The circumstances surrounding President Trump’s possible collusion with Russia grow more absurd by the day. Most recently, it came to light that his son, Donald Trump Jr., met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya back in June 2016 because he was told she had incriminating information on Hillary Clinton. And that meeting was all thanks to one man: former British tabloid journalist turned music publicist Rob Goldstone.

As it turns out, the elder Trump had a business relationship with Russian billionaire real-estate developer Aras Agalarov and his pop-star son, Emin, whom Goldstone reps. According to the emails Trump Jr. released on Tuesday morning, Goldstone first reached out to make the connection to Veselnitskaya per Emin’s request. Now, Goldstone finds himself in the center of a massive international scandal — and we find ourselves down the rabbit hole of his insane internet presence.

For starters, he’s made no efforts to hide that he was involved.

Rob Goldstone, the Donald Trump Jr. acquaintance who brokered the meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, the day after the 2016 US election: pic.twitter.com/20bMLUvDiH — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) July 9, 2017

Rob Goldstone, who set up the Trump Jr. Russia meeting, checked in to Trump Tower on Facebook at 3:57PM, the day of the meeting. pic.twitter.com/VQxKcBd9zq — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) July 11, 2017

But that’s only the tip of the vast, bizarre iceberg that is Goldstone’s social-media footprint. Here he is singing a children’s show song on a boat:

Honestly, I'm just really looking forward to seeing this guy testify before Congress. pic.twitter.com/feVrPlP5cQ — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) July 11, 2017

And doing a face mask:

Like, I absolutely understand why you would trust this guy to serve as an intermediary with the Russians. He's a pro. pic.twitter.com/WmgaTZpZFZ — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) July 11, 2017

He was once starstruck by famed internet plagiarist the Fat Jewish.

But, above all, the man is a hat enthusiast.

it's so amazing that this is the guy mixed up in all of this pic.twitter.com/ir4sFI9Lig — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) July 11, 2017

Ah, wouldn’t be too sure about that last one, buddy.