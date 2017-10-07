This Gallery Asked Artists to Submit Work Inspired by Roger Ailes and Fox News

Photo: Courtesy of the artist and yours mine & ours

Former Fox News CEO and serial sexual assaulter Roger Ailes died over two months ago, but Yours Mine & Ours Gallery in New York says it’s never too late to hold something of a remembrance. In their new exhibition, running now through August 4, a group of artists explore what it means to live in an era following the death of Ailes and the firing of Bill O’Reilly.

Let’s call it a reluctant memorial.

“Post-election politics and media have been on all of our minds,” co-curator RJ Supa told the Cut about the idea behind the exhibit. “Between the firing of Bill O’Reilly and the death of Roger Ailes, it almost felt hopeful, like we could emerge from this on the other side.” The pair invited 17 different artists to submit work inspired by the story of Ailes and Fox News in American media.

Instead of a traditional press release, the curators announced their show by sending out the full text of an op-ed Monica Lewinsky wrote for the New York Times following the news of Ailes’s death in May. “I thought it was amazing,” Supa said of the op-ed. “I have lots of respect for her. In some ways, sending it out to our mailing list and to our contemporaries in New York felt like it could give it a little bit more life.”

While some pieces in the show touch on the subject more overtly than others — Cindy Hinant employs a magazine photo of Ivanka Trump in her work Celebrity Grid (It’s How He Is) — the perspective of all the pieces is cohesive along the theme. “Most of the artists responded in a way that really addresses the power dynamics in any white, cis, straight male-dominated society,” Supa said, adding, “[Those dynamics] are certainly not limited to Fox News.”