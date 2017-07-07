Rosario Dawson and Cara Delevingne Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Courtesy of Chloé; Pablo Frisk; BFA; Getty

For many Americans, Fourth of July entails backyard barbeques and fireworks viewings with the kids. For celebs, however, the holiday weekend meant Hamptons bashes, where stars donned their sunnies and swapped Budweiser for Champagne. At the Saks Fifth Avenue and Vogue “Kick Off the Summer” event, influencers like Hannah Bronfman joined actress Keri Russell at the Eleven Madison Park Summer House in Easthampton for an outdoor fête. In Montauk, Rosario Dawson and Nina Agdal partied at the Surf Lodge, while Schoolboy Q hit up Hailey Baldwin’s #REVOLVEinthehamptons party in Bridgehampton.

Some escaped the holiday madness by heading to Paris in time for haute couture week. Lauren Santo Domingo invited Carine Roitfeld, Lily Donaldson, and Georgia May Jagger to her cocktail reception celebrating the launch of Dundas, Peter Dundas’s debut collection. Isabelle Huppert and Emmanuelle Alt were among the those who attended the opening of the Guy Bourdin photography exhibition at Maison Chloé, a new space dedicated to showcasing the designer’s history.

Click ahead to see Cara Delevingne, Natalie Portman, Karlie Kloss, and more celebs in this week’s best party pics.