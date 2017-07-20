Rosie Assoulin’s Capsule for Browns Makes Me Like Straw Bags Again

Photo: 2017 Patrick McMullan

The idea of straw and linen for summer may feel as trite as “florals for spring,” but leave it to Rosie Assoulin to get us coveting the summer staples again. The designer is bringing her colorful, directional line to Browns this summer in an exclusive capsule that includes a wonderfully large straw hat and sculptural wicker basket that doesn’t look like it was ripped from an old photo of Jane Birkin.

The collection is the first capsule for the brand and it launches July 19. Besides the aforementioned straw pieces, it also features a breathable corset top (previously an oxymoron) and a chambray dress that may make long waits on the subway platform slightly more bearable.

Photo: Courtesy of Browns and Rosie Assoulin

Buy Rosie Assoulin Palapa Straw Hat $1,145, Browns

Photo: Courtesy of Browns and Rosie Assoulin

Buy Rosie Assoulin Detour Ruffle Check Dress $3,481, Browns

