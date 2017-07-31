The Photographer Who Lives Out of a Truck When She Travels

Photo: Sarah Murphy

You call tell from her travel blog Miles and Miles that photographer Sarah Murphy has a background in visual art. Her experience studying textile design at RISD has strongly influenced the way she views texture and color.

This past weekend, Murphy took over the Cut’s Instagram with photos of a recent trip to rural Canada, where she and her partner Stefaan du Pont lived mainly out of their truck. ﻿“To us, there is no better way to experience a place,” she said. “It’s crucial to be able to turn down that mysterious dirt road and, if you’re lucky, it will lead you to magical swimming hole or private campsite overlooking an expansive landscape below.”

They were left soggy after hiking in damp conditions. They were attacked by the notorious black flies of the Canadian Rockies. They hiked until their legs were numb. “But we were happy. There’s just something about Canada, its wild, untouched allure that keeps me coming back time and time again.”

Scroll down to see Murphy’s highly detailed, texture-heavy vision of the wild Canadian landscape.

🏞 "A view from inside Long Studio on Fogo Island, Newfoundland. Look the other way at the right time of year and you might catch drifting icebergs all the way from Greenland." #weekendwith @sarahirenemurphy A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Jul 29, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Tag three friends you'd live here with. 📍 Continuing our #weekendwith photographer @sarahirenemurphy! "Classic farmhouses on the plains of Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland." A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Continuing our #weekendwith @sarahirenemurphy. "Perched on a rocky stretch of the coastline with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, it’s hard to believe we had this place all to ourselves. Squish Studio, Fogo Island, Newfoundland." A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Jul 30, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT