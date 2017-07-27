Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

In her former post as vice-president of global buying at Net-a-Porter, Sarah Rutson brought in buzzy young brands to the online-shopping behemoth such as Vetements, Off-White, and Altuzarra. And now, as WWD reported on Thursday, she’ll be using her skills to help acquire entire businesses as chief brand officer at The Collected Group, previously known as Dutch LLC.

Founded by Serge Azria (brother of Max Azria) in 2001, the California-based company currently owns Joie, Equipment, and Current/Elliott. Rutson’s role will be to identify new and exciting brands that they should add to their roster, which is potentially great news for American fashion.

“My job is to build brands and to rebrand,” Rutson said in an exclusive interview with WWD. “I’m also very excited about moving into the beauty area as well.”

While The Collected Group is no LVMH, if Rutson’s time at Net-a-Porter is any indication, we’ll buy whatever she’s buying.