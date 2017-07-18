Saudi Woman Arrested for Wearing a Miniskirt in Public

Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/KHALED_Z_KSA_24

Just two days after police in Saudi Arabia began their search for her, a young woman who filmed herself touring a Saudi village while wearing a miniskirt and a crop top has been arrested, Bloomberg reports. The woman, who BuzzFeed News identified as Model Khulood, posted the video to her Snapchat account over the weekend, where it immediately drew the attention of Twitter users and, eventually, the police. According to a translation, the warrant issued for her arrest described Khulood as “taking photos in indecent clothing, disrespecting and violating the teachings of Islam, and violating the customs and traditions [of the country].”

يجب ان لاتطلع في بلد محافظ بهذا الشكل ، عليها احترام القوانين ، ولاا سوف يكون مصيرها معروف#مطلوب_محاكمة_مودل_خلود

pic.twitter.com/1ygF1UCD53 — فــّــواز الوايلي 🍃 (@1__shadw) July 16, 2017

Saudi Arabia’s Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice also put out a statement regarding the video, saying it was “coordinating with the authorities to investigate [it].”

In Saudi Arabia, women are legally required to wear abayas, or long cloak-like robes that obscure their figures. They’re also required to cover their hair, and most cover their faces, too.

On Twitter, many chastised Khulood for flouting the dress code. “We demand that Khoulud be tried because she acted irresponsibly,” one Saudi tweeted, according to BuzzFeed. “Whether you like it or not, you have to respect the law. If everyone rebelled against the law because they did not like it, it would be a mess.”

Saudi state TV announced Khulood’s arrest on Twitter and said she’d been sent to the public prosecutor.