Photo: Courtesy of C-SPAN

On Monday, to celebrate the start of Made in America week, the White House brought in some very American trucks, boats, and forklifts for the president to “tour.” And although he didn’t get to honk any horns this time, the president — age 71 — did get to sit in the driver’s seat of a real, live fire truck.

Trump in a fire truck, Pence looks on pic.twitter.com/eg6kdO80Np — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 17, 2017

Like the good Instagram husband he is, Press Secretary Sean Spicer was there to capture the moment.

President Trump in fire truck.

Reflection of Press Secretary Sean Spicer #caughtgrammin'. pic.twitter.com/klwNZaEiNY — CSPAN (@cspan) July 17, 2017

“Where’s the fire?” the president asked. “I’ll put it out.”

Siren: President Trump is in the fire truck on the south lawn. pic.twitter.com/tiZvKsnOVE — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) July 17, 2017

Wee-oo, wee-oo!