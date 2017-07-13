The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

Jeff Sessions Under Fire for Delivering Speech to an Anti-LGBTQ Group

He addressed the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian law firm that advocates against LGBTQ rights.

16 mins ago

Alexander McQueen’s New Ads Take You on an Escape to Rugged Iceland

Call it the brand’s version of hygge.

2:43 p.m.

I Can’t Believe I Love The Bold Type

It’s the perfect summer soap.

2:42 p.m.

Jennifer Garner Went to Dinner at the Same Spot Ben Affleck Took Lindsay Shookus

She hit up the same restaurant where Ben Affleck took Lindsay Shookus.

2:33 p.m.

The Tricky Logic Behind Celebrity Courtroom Style

Sweaters are surprisingly important.

2:24 p.m.

You’re Probably Missing This Spot When You Put on Sunscreen

New research shows that most people don’t cover 100 percent of the face.

1:35 p.m.

The Swingy Earrings That Have Taken Over Summer

But have staying power in your wardrobe.

1:12 p.m.

Here’s Donald Trump Telling the French President’s Wife She’s in ‘Good Shape’

The Trumps’ Paris trip begins.

1:00 p.m.

House of Representatives Will ‘Modernize’ Its Dress Code for Women

Paul Ryan announced he’d address the fact that women technically can’t wear sleeveless dresses on the House floor.

12:56 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio on 5-Minute Runs, Pancakes, and Anxiety

“I’m a very stressed and anxious person — that’s been the hardest for me to deal with.”

12:34 p.m.

Why Can’t We Be This Happy at Work All Year?

A modest proposal to extend summer at the office.

12:04 p.m.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are Getting Married in Nantucket Next Spring

He revealed at an event in D.C.

11:40 a.m.

It’s Business As Usual for Good Ol’ Kris Jenner

Everything’s fiiiiiine.

11:20 a.m.

Arkansas Law Could Require Women to Get Partner’s Permission for an Abortion

The ACLU is challenging the law in court.

11:00 a.m.

This Serene Beach House Is an All-Season Escape

After seven years of hopping from rental to rental, product designers Michael and Ellen Diamant found their forever property on the water.

10:30 a.m.

How to Master Shimmery Eye Shadow in Under 7 Minutes

Two makeup artists compete to re-create Mel B’s silver eye shadow from the Spice Girls’ “Say You’ll Be There” video.

10:30 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Confidence

Serena Williams, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, and more on their personal evolutions.

10:25 a.m.

Kesha’s New Song Emphatically Declares: ‘I’m a Motherf*cking Woman’

“I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong.”

10:07 a.m.

The Afghan Girls’ Robotics Team Will Be Allowed to Attend U.S. Competition

The team of six girls have arrived in Kabul to receive documentation.

10:00 a.m.

The Mom Whose First Pregnancy Introduced Her to a ‘Secret Sisterhood’

This week’s How I Got This Baby.