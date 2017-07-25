See the Newest Fashion Campaigns for Fall

With September on the horizon, designers are beginning to announce their ad campaigns for their fall 2017 collections. The fall collections brought many shifts to the industry — an influx of see-now, buy-now shows, the resurrection of ‘80s power suits, and most notably Raf Simons’s first collection as chief creative officer at Calvin Klein. While the fall season was an unquestionably exciting one, the ads are in no shortage of creative flair.

Artist collaborations abound among the ads for fall, with Annie Leibovitz collaborating once more with artist Liu Bolin for a chameleon-like, iceberg-scape spread for Moncler, and Stella McCartney enlisting the illustrative talent of artist Urs Fischer. Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne also contributed to the season by directing a vaudevillian film for Kenzo featuring a roster of comedy’s A-listers, including Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph.

Click ahead to see the latest fall fashion 2017 campaigns, including more from Sies Marjan’s campaign featuring a Bruce Weber spread with Isabella Rossellini, HUGO Hugo Boss’s campaign featuring M.I.A., and Gucci’s Star Trek–disco wonderland. Keep checking back in as we’ll be adding more campaigns as they’re announced.