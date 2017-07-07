Someone Is Sending Endangered-Species Condoms to U.S. Senators

On Friday, Senator Ben Sasse took to Twitter to reveal that he received some unexpected mail at his D.C. office. It appears that someone sent the Nebraska Republican a package of “endangered-species condoms.”

we get lots of weird mail in my DC office--but the "Endangered Species Condoms" we received today were a first... pic.twitter.com/xFa0WMg4Ch — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 7, 2017

The condoms, it turns out, are a project from the Center for Biological Diversity, an endangered-species protection nonprofit that focuses in part on reducing human overpopulation as a way to save the environment. The condom packages feature images of horned lizards, whooping cranes, and other endangered species, and each includes a rhyme that relates both to protected sex and the animal depicted on the package — for instance, there’s “Wrap with care … save the polar bear,” and “Fumbling in the dark? Think of the monarch.” The condoms were also handed out at a Chicago zoo on Thursday night.

It’s unclear if the Center for Biological Diversity sent the condoms, or if they were sent by a third party. Either way, Sasse says he’s going to donate them — presumably not to a Planned Parenthood.