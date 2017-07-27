Senator Compares Health-Care Bill to Eating Disorder

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

By Thursday afternoon, Senate Republicans were still tweaking their “skinny repeal” bill, which — rather than repeal Obamacare outright — would get rid of some of its mandates. It’s still unclear whether the bill will get enough Republican support to pass, but according to Politico, the scope of the bill “[keeps] narrowing, with growing doubts over whether the GOP can fully eliminate the health law’s coverage mandates or any of its taxes.”

There’s been a fair number of jokes made about the bill’s “skinny” label, but on Thursday one Senator took the metaphor a little … far. “I don’t know whether at the end of this process it’s going to be fat, skinny, bulimic, anorexic, I don’t know,” Louisiana senator John Kennedy said. “This is not being orchestrated, I can assure you.”

Okay, a poor choice of words, for sure. But how much further can he go with this metaphor?

Sen John Kennedy R-LA: "When the process is over with, the skinny bill will be what's left standing. And it may be fat." — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) July 27, 2017

Skinny, fat, anorexic, bulimic … whatever unfortunate label you want to give it, it has the potential to take health care away from millions of people.