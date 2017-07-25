Photo: 2017 Getty Images

On Monday, Republican Congressman Blake Farenthold of Texas gave an interview in which he complained about some “female senators from the Northeast” not helping to repeal Obamacare, adding that if any dissenting senators were “a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr–style.” By Tuesday, Susan Collins — one of said female senators, a Republican from Maine — was caught on hot mic calling him ugly.

“Did you see the one who challenged me to a duel?” Collins is overheard asking Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island.

“Trust me, you know why he challenged you to a duel? Because you could beat the shit out of him,” Reed, who is a Democrat, replies. (And they say bipartisanship is dead!)

Collins keeps going, in that gleeful tone you take on when the gossip’s really starting to get good: “He’s so unattractive, it’s unbelievable. Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas next to this bunny, Playboy bunny?”

For those wh0 need a refresher, here’s the picture in question:

If you don't know Blake Farenthold, once accused of sexual harassment who wanted to gut congressional ethics panel: https://t.co/akzChZSTXI pic.twitter.com/yFvsjcvrNC — Jonathan Weisman (@jonathanweisman) January 3, 2017

Once again, life imitates Veep.