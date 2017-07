Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Unsurprisingly — because she’s a legendary tennis champion and he’s the founder of Reddit — Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are also really good at baby CPR.

The expecting couple went to an infant-CPR class where they expertly balanced playful antics (Ohanian attempted to toss the baby doll like a football) with Williams’s own perfect swaddling skills.

Don’t worry about Ohanian, though — he has a wealth of Reddit tips to help him improve his swaddling.