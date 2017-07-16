Serena Williams’s Guilty Pleasure Is Buying Property

Photo: PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

On a recent edition of Kneading Dough, the personal-finance video series produced by LeBron James’s media company, tennis star Serena Williams was asked if she has any guilty-pleasure purchases she just can’t stop buying.

“I have the weirdest one,” Williams confessed, laughing. “It’s property.”

How much property does she own?

“I don’t know, a lot,” Williams told host Maverick Carter. (At various points she has had places in Manhattan, Paris, and West Palm Beach.)

“I don’t sell a lot. And when I do, I regret it,” Williams said. “Ugh, I am still regretting that one sell … it was on the water … in Florida … what was I thinking?”