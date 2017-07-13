Shia LaBeouf Apologizes for Recent Arrest: ‘It Is a New Low’

Photo: D Dipasupil/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival

Days after being arrested in Georgia for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness, Shia LaBeouf has issued an apology to the police, and public at large, on Twitter. “I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” the actor wrote. Adding, “I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.”

The apology came after TMZ released a video of the actor at the Savannah, Georgia police station. In the footage LaBeouf can be heard accusing a black officer of arresting him because he is white and telling the officer that he will be “going to hell, straight to hell, bro.”

LaBeouf is no stranger to run-ins with law enforcement. Earlier this year he allegedly assaulted someone at his anti-Trump art project/protest #HeWillNotDivideUS, and in the past he was arrested for jaywalking and disrupting a Broadway performance of Cabaret. The Transformers star is aware of this pattern of bad behavior. “My outright disrespect of authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst,” LaBeouf continued in his post. “It is a new low. A low I hope is the bottom.” He then went on to explain that he is struggling with addiction and is hoping to achieve sobriety soon. Read the full statement below.

This post has been updated throughout with new information.