Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

A particularly fun corner of the internet is the wealth of post-wisdom teeth removal videos. There was the girl who thought she was Hannah Montana, and the girl whose wisdom teeth video went so viral she got on Ellen. And now, thankfully, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is sharing her own.

The gold medalist shared a video on Thursday of her under the affects of anesthesia driving an imaginary car and…singing? She posted the 27 second clip on Twitter, but says the full video is 14 minutes long. Please release the other 13 and a half minutes on Youtube.